Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

Ahsan encourages media to ‘expand coverage beyond politics’

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal encouraged Pakistani media to expand coverage beyond politics, focusing on tourism, culture, and economic stories.

He said this, while addressing senior journalists, media leaders, policymakers, and academics at the Summit on “Journalism of The Future” by DW in Islamabad on Thursday.

As chief guest, Iqbal explored the critical challenges and transformative opportunities faced by the media amidst rapid technological advancements, emphasising the crucial need for adaptation and responsibility in journalism.

“Today’s journalism must reflect a changing society. The media needs to adapt, empowering journalists with skills for impactful reporting,” he stressed.

In his opening remarks, Iqbal highlighted the transition from mass media to micro-media platforms driven by digital innovations. “Mass media once unified broad audiences, but today, micro-media allows diverse and often divisive voices to emerge,” he said. This shift, while empowering, has fuelled misinformation, polarisation, and societal divides globally, challenging the cohesion of communities and nations.

Reflecting on global media practices, the minister compared constraints on freedom of speech in the West, pointing out how sensitive topics remain taboo even in democracies. “Every society has its sensitivities. Pakistan is no different; our cultural and religious values must be respected as we navigate freedoms,” he emphasised. He called for a balanced approach to free expression, rooted in societal norms and local context.

Addressing the rise of misinformation and hate speech on social media, Prof. Iqbal shared his personal experience as a victim of a hate-fuelled attack. “Social media is a double-edged sword — a space for democratization, but also for the spread of extremism and hate. Regulatory frameworks are needed to curb misuse without infringing freedoms,” he said, stressing that laws protecting religious sentiments aim to prevent vigilantism and maintain social order.

On the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism, the minister predicted that 70-80 per cent of stories may soon be AI-generated. “AI’s impact is inevitable, but the question is how we manage it while preserving journalistic ethics and human oversight,” he noted, urging the industry to embrace change responsibly.

Concluding, Iqbal praised Pakistani journalists for their resilience amidst challenges and called for collaborative efforts among media professionals, policymakers, and tech leaders to create a balanced, ethical, and influential media environment in Pakistan.

