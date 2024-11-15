AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

Intra-party elections case: PTI’s plea seeking more time to submit record allowed by ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The electoral entity has accepted the PTI’s request to be given more time till next month, for submitting the required record related to the intra-party elections case.

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan appeared before a two-member ECP bench during the hearing of the intra-party elections case on Thursday.

Khan informed the bench that he could not get the relevant record related to this case due to his engagements at his hometown. He sought time till next month for the submission of the relevant record.

The PTI’s entire record related to this case was allegedly confiscated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during a raid at the party’s Central Secretariat this July.

The ECP bench accepted Khan’s request and adjourned the case till 4 December, directing the defence side to submit the related record by the given date.

For the political parties registered with the ECP, holding intra-party polls is a mandatory requirement under the relevant election laws.

Generally, these elections have nothing more than symbolic value— and the ECP mostly accepts the related certificates submitted to it by the political parties regarding completion of the party polls.

But, in case of the PTI intra-party polls, the matter has remained lingering since June 2022 with ECP having rejected the legality of these elections thrice.

However, the electoral body, last month, claimed that it “always showed legal flexibility” in the case, accusing the PTI of causing delay in the case.

“Election Commission is trying its best to resolve the matter legally. Election Commission has always shown legal flexibility on the issue of PTI intra-party elections. But the party repeatedly resorted to seeking adjournments in the case, which is why the matter remains unresolved yet,” the ECP said in an unusual statement issued after the hearing of PTI intra-party elections case on October 2.

“The PTI has been given several opportunities to meet the related legal requirements. The party is totally responsible for the slow progress and delay in the case,” the statement said.

The PTI was required to hold its intra-party elections within the five-year stipulated time by 13 June 2021, but it did not hold these polls, the Commission said in the statement.

The ECP did not explain the context in which this statement was issued.

It, however, came at a time when the poll body was under strong public criticism for keeping the PTI intra-party polls case lingering— allegedly out of politically motivated reasons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA PTI ECP Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

Intra-party elections case: PTI’s plea seeking more time to submit record allowed by ECP

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories