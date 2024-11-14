AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
War monitor says 4 killed in Israeli strike on Damascus

AFP Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 08:52pm
BEIRUT: A war monitor said an Israeli strike on an apartment killed four people in the upscale Mazzeh district of Damascus Thursday, also reporting a similar attack on the capital’s outskirts.

Israeli strikes on Syria have intensified recently, including in areas near the border with neighbouring Lebanon, where Israel has been carrying out heavy air raids saying it is targeting sites of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

“Four people were killed in the Israeli strike on an apartment in Mazzeh, Damascus, with another Israeli strike hitting” a residential building in Qudsaya, Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights, told AFP.

Russia asks Israel to avoid air strikes near Syrian base

The Mazzeh neighbourhood, home to embassies, United Nations offices and security headquarters, has been the target of previous strikes blamed on Israel.

Qudsya is located on the outskirts of Damascus.

The Observatory, with a network of sources inside Syria, reported “massive destruction to residential buildings and fire breaking out” at the sites of the strikes.

Syrian state media said an unspecified number of victims were killed in an “Israeli aggression” on “two residential buildings in the areas of Mazzeh and Qudsaya”.

The official SANA news agency also published video footage of smoke covering a street.

Last month, Syria’s defence ministry said two civilians were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Mazzeh district.

Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have been among the Syrian government’s most important allies in the country’s civil war that began in 2011.

Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes in Syria but have repeatedly said they will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence.

