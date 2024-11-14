AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Non issuance of visa by Dubai: Panel fails to speak a single word

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: In what appears to be an unprecedented admission of helplessness, a parliamentary panel on Wednesday failed to utter a single word against Dubai authorities for stopping issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens for the last one year without citing any valid reason.

Like the other members of the committee, a visibly helpless Senator Zeeshan Khanzada who was presiding over the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, remained tight-lipped despite receiving numerous complaints from the expatriates against the “highhandedness” of the UAE authorities for “persecuting” Pakistani citizens who either intend to go to the UAE or have been living there for several years.

A member of the committee, who declined to be named, told Business Recorder that the lawmakers, who are supposed to press for issuance of UAE visas, are helpless as they themselves have got UAE visas which compel them to stay “neutral”. “They’ve nothing to do with the visa of an ordinary Pakistani who wants to go Dubai for better opportunities or a laborer, who is suffering due to constant visa rejections. These MPs are afraid as their own [Dubai] visas will be cancelled if they raised the visa issue,” he lamented.

At the onset of the meeting, not a single member raised the issue of UAE’s visa ban on Pakistani by the UAE as majority of them either remained completely tight-lipped or some of them proposed to hold an in-camera meeting to discuss the issue. At one point, the chairman of the committee even blamed the international media of misreporting the controversy over the UAE visa ban on Pakistanis.

Another member of the committee on condition of anonymity told this correspondent that “it is something beyond our domain as we all have UAE visas”, adding, “the issue of visa ban can only be resolved if the people at the helm of affairs – either the prime minister or the army chief – take up the issue with the rulers of the UAE.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Dubai parliamentary panel UAE visas Zeeshan Khanzada Pakistani citizens Pakistan and UAE visa policy Dubai authorities

Comments

200 characters

Non issuance of visa by Dubai: Panel fails to speak a single word

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

Trump meets Biden at White House to discuss power transfer

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read more stories