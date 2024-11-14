AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.36%)
BOP 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.2%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
DGKC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FCCL 32.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
FFBL 65.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
FFL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
HUBC 110.42 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
KOSM 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
MLCF 41.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
OGDC 194.00 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (2.05%)
PAEL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
PPL 150.95 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.59%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SEARL 78.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-8.85%)
TELE 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.15%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.11%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,955 Increased By 71.5 (0.72%)
BR30 30,899 Increased By 298.5 (0.98%)
KSE100 93,987 Increased By 631.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 29,153 Increased By 222.3 (0.77%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-14

Importance of open discussion on implementing agri tax emphasized

Hassan Abbas Published November 14, 2024 Updated November 14, 2024 08:25am

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday emphasized the importance of open discussion on implementing agricultural tax in Punjab. He stated that the topic of agricultural tax should not be considered taboo, and Assembly members should actively share their views on the matter.

During a conversation with the newly elected President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery, the Speaker said, “In Punjab, 70% of small farmers will not fall under the tax bracket, while agriculture’s contribution to government revenue stands at around three billion rupees. However, subsidies provided to farmers are approximately 300 times this amount. We want Assembly members to engage in a thorough discussion on the farmers’ tax bill.”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further noted that over half of Punjab’s population is linked to agriculture, yet this sector contributes only three billion rupees to the GDP. When agricultural tax is implemented, it will be essential to assess its balance with subsidies. “It is necessary to ask, if the industrial sector has rights, then why shouldn’t farmers have the same rights? Farmers are an integral part of our society,” he said.

The Speaker also highlighted that in times of crop failure, will the government step forward to support the farmers, or will they be left helpless? He stressed that there should be a conversation on agricultural tax to safeguard farmers’ rights through strong arguments.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed concerns over the issue of smog, stating, “We need to learn from the experiences of countries like China, the UK, and others. The Assembly is the place to come together and find a solution to this problem.”

In response to a question, he said that globally, the trend is shifting away from land reforms towards corporate agriculture. “We need further measures to give agriculture the status it deserves to secure the future of Punjab’s farmers.”

Earlier, during the session Standing Committee Chairman Noor Alam Watto presented the committee’s report in the assembly. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reserved Thursday for discussion on the Agricultural Income Tax Bill.

Expressing empathy, Khan said, “If you don’t want tax, my heart beats with you.” He assured Rana Aftab of an open discussion on concerns.

Speaker invited the opposition to present any amendments to the bill during Thursday’s voting session.

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London. Government member Ahsan Raza presented the resolution, calling the attack a terrorist act planned by a political party to spread chaos. The resolution demanded that a strict legal action against those involved. Pakistan’s government should talk to British government and register cases against culprits.

The Speaker gave a ruling that a copy of the resolution should be sent to the federal government. He also directed that a copy should be sent to British diplomatic police, who visited the Pakistani High Commission.

Government member Ali Haider Gillani informed the Punjab Assembly that People’s Party member Mamtaz Chang’s life is under threat. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has formed a three-member committee, led by Gillani and including Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, to address these concerns.

The threats against Chang stem from his vocal opposition to dacoits in Kachhi, particularly some SHOs who allegedly operate a “police state,” harassing and intimidating locals, including women and relatives ¹. Gillani emphasized that Chang’s advocacy against Kachhi dacoits has made him renowned, but also targeted by these elements and even some police officials, who have issued death threats.

The committee will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday morning, summoning the Regional Police Officer (RPO) to investigate these threats.

This development follows Chang’s repeated expressions of concern for his safety through calls to attention and adjournment motions in the assembly, highlighting the risks faced by those speaking out against criminal elements in Kacha area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR agriculture sector Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan agricultural tax Punjab Agricultural Income Tax 2024

Comments

200 characters

Importance of open discussion on implementing agri tax emphasized

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Islamic banking operations: Senate body to call CII scholars

Read more stories