Importance of open discussion on implementing agri tax emphasized

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday emphasized the importance of open discussion on implementing agricultural tax in Punjab. He stated that the topic of agricultural tax should not be considered taboo, and Assembly members should actively share their views on the matter.

During a conversation with the newly elected President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery, the Speaker said, “In Punjab, 70% of small farmers will not fall under the tax bracket, while agriculture’s contribution to government revenue stands at around three billion rupees. However, subsidies provided to farmers are approximately 300 times this amount. We want Assembly members to engage in a thorough discussion on the farmers’ tax bill.”

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan further noted that over half of Punjab’s population is linked to agriculture, yet this sector contributes only three billion rupees to the GDP. When agricultural tax is implemented, it will be essential to assess its balance with subsidies. “It is necessary to ask, if the industrial sector has rights, then why shouldn’t farmers have the same rights? Farmers are an integral part of our society,” he said.

The Speaker also highlighted that in times of crop failure, will the government step forward to support the farmers, or will they be left helpless? He stressed that there should be a conversation on agricultural tax to safeguard farmers’ rights through strong arguments.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed concerns over the issue of smog, stating, “We need to learn from the experiences of countries like China, the UK, and others. The Assembly is the place to come together and find a solution to this problem.”

In response to a question, he said that globally, the trend is shifting away from land reforms towards corporate agriculture. “We need further measures to give agriculture the status it deserves to secure the future of Punjab’s farmers.”

Earlier, during the session Standing Committee Chairman Noor Alam Watto presented the committee’s report in the assembly. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reserved Thursday for discussion on the Agricultural Income Tax Bill.

Expressing empathy, Khan said, “If you don’t want tax, my heart beats with you.” He assured Rana Aftab of an open discussion on concerns.

Speaker invited the opposition to present any amendments to the bill during Thursday’s voting session.

The Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attack on former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London. Government member Ahsan Raza presented the resolution, calling the attack a terrorist act planned by a political party to spread chaos. The resolution demanded that a strict legal action against those involved. Pakistan’s government should talk to British government and register cases against culprits.

The Speaker gave a ruling that a copy of the resolution should be sent to the federal government. He also directed that a copy should be sent to British diplomatic police, who visited the Pakistani High Commission.

Government member Ali Haider Gillani informed the Punjab Assembly that People’s Party member Mamtaz Chang’s life is under threat. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has formed a three-member committee, led by Gillani and including Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, to address these concerns.

The threats against Chang stem from his vocal opposition to dacoits in Kachhi, particularly some SHOs who allegedly operate a “police state,” harassing and intimidating locals, including women and relatives ¹. Gillani emphasized that Chang’s advocacy against Kachhi dacoits has made him renowned, but also targeted by these elements and even some police officials, who have issued death threats.

The committee will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday morning, summoning the Regional Police Officer (RPO) to investigate these threats.

This development follows Chang’s repeated expressions of concern for his safety through calls to attention and adjournment motions in the assembly, highlighting the risks faced by those speaking out against criminal elements in Kacha area.

