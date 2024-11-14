Indus Basin: Japan announces new grant of 2.831bn Yen to support flood management

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Japan has announced a new grant of 2.831 billion Japanese Yen equivalent to $18.5 million or Rs5.119 billion to support flood management enhancement in Pakistan’s Indus Basin.

This grant aims to strengthen Pakistan’s flood control infrastructure and improve resilience against future flooding events.

This assistance will fund the construction of three embankments on the Indus River in Haripur district, KP, and install water and rain meters at 45 sites along the river in KP and Punjab.

In this regard, a signing ceremony for the assistance was held at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Wada Mitsuhiro, ambassador of Japan and Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs.

In 2022, Pakistan experienced the most devastating flood in the country’s history. In response, the Government of Japan has been dedicated to providing necessary assistance to support Pakistan’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The three embankments will protect local communities from potential human and economic losses due to flooding and data from the water and rain meters, managed by FFC and WAPDA, will be shared with various agencies to help predict and manage potential possible floods.

This project incorporates the concept of “Build Back Better”, which the Government of Pakistan strongly emphasises.

In the signing ceremony, Wada Mitsuhiro stated, “I hope this project will provide reassurance to the people of Pakistan regarding possible future floods. Japan remains committed to providing assistance that will directly benefits vulnerable people in Pakistan.”

