AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
DFML 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
FFBL 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.54%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
HUBC 110.48 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.83%)
HUMNL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.08%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
OGDC 193.60 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.84%)
PAEL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
PIBTL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
PPL 150.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.23%)
PRL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.23%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
SEARL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -7.80 (-9.07%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.02%)
TOMCL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.11%)
TRG 52.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.68%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,949 Increased By 65.7 (0.66%)
BR30 30,910 Increased By 309.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 94,021 Increased By 665.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 29,143 Increased By 212 (0.73%)
PIA to transport 35,000 intending pilgrims of govt Hajj scheme

Press Release Published 14 Nov, 2024 08:39am

KARACHI: PIA will transport 35,000 intending pilgrims under Government Hajj scheme to Saudi Arabia this year. An agreement was signed between PIA and Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday.

PIA will operate special Hajj flights from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Multan and Sukkur. CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat and Additional Secretary, Religious Affairs Dr Syed Atta Ur Rehman signed the agreement.

CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat sharing his views on the occasion said that the National Flag Carrier PIA will provide best services to the pilgrims; the previous Hajj Operation was a successful operation for PIA with high regularity and punctuality and we expect to deliver better results and services this year, he concluded.

PIA Saudi Arabia Ministry of Religious Affairs government Hajj scheme hajj pilgrims

