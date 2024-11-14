PIA to transport 35,000 intending pilgrims of govt Hajj scheme

KARACHI: PIA will transport 35,000 intending pilgrims under Government Hajj scheme to Saudi Arabia this year. An agreement was signed between PIA and Ministry of Religious Affairs on Wednesday.

PIA will operate special Hajj flights from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Multan and Sukkur. CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat and Additional Secretary, Religious Affairs Dr Syed Atta Ur Rehman signed the agreement.

CEO PIA, AVM Amir Hayat sharing his views on the occasion said that the National Flag Carrier PIA will provide best services to the pilgrims; the previous Hajj Operation was a successful operation for PIA with high regularity and punctuality and we expect to deliver better results and services this year, he concluded.

