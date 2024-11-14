AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-14

No surprise in the surprise visit

Shahab Jafry Published 14 Nov, 2024 06:33am

The only surprise in the IMF team’s surprise visit to Pakistan this week was that it took the trouble to jolt the government in person instead of simply warning, as in the last EFF, that it will pull the plug on the facility if the government keeps missing its benchmarks. Let’s not forget that it did just that when the Imran Khan government went off script and cut petrol and electricity prices in early 2022. The gambit failed because it didn’t ward off the no-confidence motion, but it got the EFF shut down, so-called friendly countries put off their loans and rollovers, and the rupee began its precipitous fall that triggered a historic crisis of confidence in the Pakistani economy.

It’s also no surprise that FBR is missing revenue targets right at the start of the programme. It could and would have succeeded if only the finance minister had put his muscle where his mouth was and actually taxed the biggest and best-connected sectors of the economy that have eaten off the fat of the land since forever and never paid their fair share of taxes only because of their proximity to power and/or sheer nuisance value. That’s how it’s been in this Islamic Republic and that’s how it’ll be; and the banker-finance minister schooled in the cold calculus of financial markets could only make tall claims and then eat his words at budget time even as the country risks nothing less that sovereign default if the bailout facility breaks down.

Now, after barely managing to secure the EFF, revenue collection is well below target from the first month, the epic, embarrassing failure to privatise PIA shows what’s in store for other SOEs – another core IMF condition, the circular debt is rising so fast that Nepra is considering legal action against Discos (becoming the laughing stock of the world), the Tajir Dost Scheme fell flat on its face and, according to the finance minister’s own admission, our lender of last resort friendly countries – China, the UAE, KSA – are no longer willing to extend endless deposits and/or rollovers.

That’s not all.

Everybody except government-paid private economists is revising this fiscal’s expected growth rate down, below 3 percent, which means there’ll be even less revenue collection going forward. It’s been reported that the IMF team offered the government the same advice that Business Recorder editorials have been suggesting all year, that the government cut its own needless expenditures, especially 25 percent pay rise for its employees while the private sector is struggling to claw out of years of historic inflation, unemployment, pay cuts and tax hikes.

But it will never happen.

Instead, you can bet that they’ll continue to cut the development budget, driving growth and revenue collection even lower and resorting to more indirect taxes and mini budgets to bridge the gap; milking more and more from the same tiny minority that is unable to evade the tax net. Yet there’s only so long this circus can go on. Everybody also knows that FBR will not be able to keep pace with revenue targets and the Fund will not send teams to issue warnings endlessly. And now we also know that friendly country bailouts will not come.

Then there’s the insurgency, constantly gathering momentum once again and delivering the kiss of death to any prospect of attracting substantial foreign investment; especially since the talk of cutting red tape and facilitating one-window operations never got off the ground. So no progress on the FDI front is no surprise either, just like revenue collection, privatisation, taxation, and all other reforms, conditions and benchmarks promised in return for the bailout.

History will remember how the government, so divorced from reality, showered itself with perks and privileges as the country sleepwalked into default. And, in hindsight, that will not be surprising either.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shahab Jafry

Imran Khan FBR SOEs EFF

Comments

200 characters

No surprise in the surprise visit

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

KP govt again seeks to participate in PIA bidding

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Jam, World Bank team discuss export reform agenda

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 30pc stake sale in SLIC

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

NTDC admits delay in implementing power plan

Trump meets Biden at White House to discuss power transfer

Deals with IPPs: Rousch Power approves early termination of govt agreements

Read more stories