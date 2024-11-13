AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.77%)
BOP 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
DGKC 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
FCCL 32.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.1%)
FFL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 109.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.93%)
MLCF 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.85%)
OGDC 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.41%)
PAEL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.13%)
PPL 149.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (10%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.47%)
TOMCL 35.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.91%)
TREET 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.9%)
TRG 53.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.12%)
UNITY 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,889 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 30,611 Decreased By -140.9 (-0.46%)
KSE100 93,355 Increased By 130.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 28,931 Increased By 46 (0.16%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

BR Web Desk Published 13 Nov, 2024 03:29pm

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi re-claimed the No.1 ranking on the latest ICC Men’s ODI Bowler Rankings, just months before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Afridi previously first held the No.1 bowler ranking midway through last year’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

“Afridi regains his place as the top bowler in 50-over cricket on the back of some excellent displays during Pakistan’s recent series triumph over Australia when he took eight wickets across three matches at an average of 12.62,” the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The star pacer advanced three places to surpass South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, who dropped to third. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan ranked second in the latest ranking.

“Afridi’s rise to the top means Pakistan now has the top-ranked player in both batting and bowling in ODI cricket, with former skipper Babar Azam increasing his lead at the top of the batter charts following 80 runs against Australia when dismissed just once,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf improved 14 places to 13th overall and reached a new career-high rating following his 10 wickets and Player of the Series heroics against Australia.

“Compatriot Naseem Shah also finds a new career-best mark improving 14 rungs to equal 55th,” the ICC said.

On Tuesday, the ICC announced Pakistan spinner Noman Ali as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2024.

The player won following a vote conducted among global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.

Icc Pakistan cricket team ICC Men’s ODI Bowler Rankings

Comments

200 characters

Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

Without climate justice, there can be no real resilience: PM Shehbaz addresses COP29

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Religious ministry, PIA agree to provide travel services for 35,000 Hajj pilgrims

CCL Holding submits public intention to acquire 50% stake, control in Mitchells Fruit Farms

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,712

Trump names Elon Musk to role leading government efficiency drive

Japan approves $18.5mn grant for Pakistan’s flood management project

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read more stories