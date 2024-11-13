Shaheen Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler ranking

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi re-claimed the No.1 ranking on the latest ICC Men’s ODI Bowler Rankings, just months before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Afridi previously first held the No.1 bowler ranking midway through last year’s International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

“Afridi regains his place as the top bowler in 50-over cricket on the back of some excellent displays during Pakistan’s recent series triumph over Australia when he took eight wickets across three matches at an average of 12.62,” the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The star pacer advanced three places to surpass South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, who dropped to third. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan ranked second in the latest ranking.

“Afridi’s rise to the top means Pakistan now has the top-ranked player in both batting and bowling in ODI cricket, with former skipper Babar Azam increasing his lead at the top of the batter charts following 80 runs against Australia when dismissed just once,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf improved 14 places to 13th overall and reached a new career-high rating following his 10 wickets and Player of the Series heroics against Australia.

“Compatriot Naseem Shah also finds a new career-best mark improving 14 rungs to equal 55th,” the ICC said.

On Tuesday, the ICC announced Pakistan spinner Noman Ali as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2024.

The player won following a vote conducted among global fans registered at icc-cricket.com and a specialist panel comprising ICC Hall of Famers, former international players, and media representatives.