AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
DGKC 87.13 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
FCCL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFBL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
MLCF 41.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 195.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PAEL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
PPL 151.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.22%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PTC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.4%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,332 Increased By 107.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 28,919 Increased By 33.6 (0.12%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

PFA stops production of bakery over violations

Recorder Report Published 13 Nov, 2024 07:57am

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided an outlet of a famous bakery in Hameedpura Bazaar and stopped its production over violations till further order.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that an emergency prohibition order was imposed on the bakery due to preparing sweets and cakes with prohibited food colour and substandard ingredients.

He further said that the raiding team also witnessed the usage of rusty machinery, dirty floors, open drains, poor storage system, an abundance of flies on shelves and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers at the food point did not have medical certificates.

He said using prohibited and substandard ingredients in food preparation causes health problems for consumers. He said strict action will be taken against FBO for violating Punjab Food Authority rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Food Authority PFA prohibited food ingredients famous bakery

Comments

200 characters

PFA stops production of bakery over violations

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories