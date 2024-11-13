PFA stops production of bakery over violations

LAHORE: An enforcement team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided an outlet of a famous bakery in Hameedpura Bazaar and stopped its production over violations till further order.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that an emergency prohibition order was imposed on the bakery due to preparing sweets and cakes with prohibited food colour and substandard ingredients.

He further said that the raiding team also witnessed the usage of rusty machinery, dirty floors, open drains, poor storage system, an abundance of flies on shelves and the worst condition of hygiene. Apart from that, workers at the food point did not have medical certificates.

He said using prohibited and substandard ingredients in food preparation causes health problems for consumers. He said strict action will be taken against FBO for violating Punjab Food Authority rules.

