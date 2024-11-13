AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
DGKC 87.13 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.64%)
FCCL 32.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
FFBL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.64%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
HUBC 109.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
MLCF 41.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.67%)
NBP 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
OGDC 195.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.39%)
PAEL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
PPL 151.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.22%)
PRL 26.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
PTC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
SEARL 78.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TOMCL 35.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.4%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
TRG 52.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
UNITY 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 9,918 Decreased By -2.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 30,749 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.01%)
KSE100 93,332 Increased By 107.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 28,919 Increased By 33.6 (0.12%)
Nov 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-13

All-out steps pledged to reduce burden of pneumonia

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Nov, 2024 08:16am

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, ‘The World Pneumonia Day’ was marked here Tuesday with a firm resolve to take all out steps to reduce the burden of pneumonia in the country.

To mark the day, awareness walks, symposiums and other sessions were held in which speakers highlighted that the highest incidence of child mortality due to pneumonia occurring in South Asia followed by Sub-Saharan Africa.

All the deaths were preventable with the help of immunization, adequate nutrition and by addressing environmental factors, they said, adding: “Pneumonia is considered as the topmost killer of infants and children aged less than 5 years in Pakistan. When a newborn had breathing problems that certainly indicated a sign of pneumonia. The baby needed immediate attention if it did not look normal by complexion and faced respiratory distress.”

According to the experts, children could be protected from pneumonia with simple interventions and treated with low-cost, low-tech medication and care. Children whose immune systems were compromised were at a higher risk of developing pneumonia.

Speaking about pneumonia in adults, they said the cases of pneumonia were increasing among adults due to excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking.

While speaking at an awareness walk, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said that proper upbringing and protection of children from diseases should be the first priority of the parents. He added that newborns cannot describe their suffering so it is the responsibility of the parents to take special care of their health especially safe from them pneumonia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pneumonia Pneumonia cases The World Pneumonia Day

Comments

200 characters

All-out steps pledged to reduce burden of pneumonia

Power Division fails to deliver on PMO’s tasks

Aurangzeb shares update on state of economy with French envoy

FBR makeover: ECC approves five key areas

OGDCL begins gas production from Balochistan

FBR tells IMF: No need for contingency revenue measures

CDWP approves 7 uplift projects worth Rs559.766bn

Constitutional bench to proceed sans Justice Ayesha

Customer services: Banks mandated to address complaints within 30 days

Export boost: Pharma sector urges govt to lend a helping hand

Civil servants’ kin: ED to repeal contract job policy guidelines

Read more stories