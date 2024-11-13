All-out steps pledged to reduce burden of pneumonia

LAHORE: Like other parts of the globe, ‘The World Pneumonia Day’ was marked here Tuesday with a firm resolve to take all out steps to reduce the burden of pneumonia in the country.

To mark the day, awareness walks, symposiums and other sessions were held in which speakers highlighted that the highest incidence of child mortality due to pneumonia occurring in South Asia followed by Sub-Saharan Africa.

All the deaths were preventable with the help of immunization, adequate nutrition and by addressing environmental factors, they said, adding: “Pneumonia is considered as the topmost killer of infants and children aged less than 5 years in Pakistan. When a newborn had breathing problems that certainly indicated a sign of pneumonia. The baby needed immediate attention if it did not look normal by complexion and faced respiratory distress.”

According to the experts, children could be protected from pneumonia with simple interventions and treated with low-cost, low-tech medication and care. Children whose immune systems were compromised were at a higher risk of developing pneumonia.

Speaking about pneumonia in adults, they said the cases of pneumonia were increasing among adults due to excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking.

While speaking at an awareness walk, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said that proper upbringing and protection of children from diseases should be the first priority of the parents. He added that newborns cannot describe their suffering so it is the responsibility of the parents to take special care of their health especially safe from them pneumonia.

