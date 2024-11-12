AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Smog causing alarming rise in respiratory issues

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: Expressing serious concerns over the growing impact of climate change and environmental crises, such as the current smog emergency on child health in Pakistan, Dr Irfan Habib, Medical Director at ChildLife Foundation said that climate change is exacerbating air pollution and causing severe respiratory issues, making children even more vulnerable to diseases like pneumonia, a leading cause of preventable child deaths.

Sharing his thoughts with reference to the World Pneumonia Day, Dr Irfan said, “Pneumonia is being worsened by the deteriorating air quality caused by smog. The effects of climate change have made conditions like pneumonia harder to control, especially in urban areas with extreme pollution levels.”

According to him, ChildLife Foundation working under public-private partnership with the government has been actively addressing this health crisis, treating two million children annually through its 13 pediatric Emergency Rooms (ERs) and 300+ Telemedicine Satellite Centers, providing round-the-clock, free, and life-saving emergency care.

In response to the dual challenge of pneumonia and climate change-driven health threats, he said the ChildLife Foundation emphasizes the importance of prevention through vaccination and community education. Families are educated on reducing exposure to smog and recognizing early symptoms of respiratory distress, he added. Meanwhile, ChildLife’s ERs are equipped with advanced facilities to provide oxygen therapy, antibiotics, and immediate medical intervention for severe cases, ensuring no child is left untreated.

Dr Irfan Habib, stated, “The impact of climate change on children’s health is undeniable. With the worsening smog, we are seeing an alarming rise in respiratory issues among young patients. It is our duty to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to the highest quality care.”

ChildLife Foundation encourages all sectors of society—healthcare providers, environmental advocates, and communities—to come together and address the impacts of climate change on children’s health. Collaborative efforts to protect the environment and reduce pollution are essential to safeguarding the well-being of our children and preventing diseases like pneumonia from becoming more widespread, he added.

