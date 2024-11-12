AGL 40.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
AIRLINK 127.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.38%)
BOP 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
DCL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
DFML 42.59 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.65%)
DGKC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.6%)
FCCL 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FFBL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
FFL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.24%)
HUMNL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.08%)
MLCF 42.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.54%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
OGDC 196.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.68%)
PAEL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.45%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
PPL 153.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.75%)
PRL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PTC 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.98%)
TELE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.64%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.13%)
TRG 53.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,944 Decreased By -28.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 30,944 Decreased By -153.6 (-0.49%)
KSE100 93,478 Decreased By -170.4 (-0.18%)
KSE30 28,972 Decreased By -46.2 (-0.16%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Punjab limits outdoor activities, market hours

Zahid Baig Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a ban on outdoor activities including outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals, and outdoor dining of restaurants in four districts of the province including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad & Gujranwala from November 11, 2024 to November 17, 2024.

The notification issued in this regard also made it binding on shops, markets and shopping malls to close their activities by 8:00 pm.

Nevertheless, religious congregations, unavoidable religious rites including but not limited to the last rites, Namaz-e-Janaza, burial and related events are exempted from this order.

However, pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities, medical laboratories, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery/karyana stores, milk/dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetable/fruit shops, chicken/meat shops, e-commerce/postal/courier can keep their businesses open.

Large departmental stores may only keep their grocery/pharmacy sections open while all other sections will remain closed. Any other exemption, if deemed necessary, may be given by the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district, said the notification issued by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Director General.

The average AQI of these districts has crossed the critical limit of 500 which is alarmingly hazardous for human health and wellbeing. An unprecedented rise in the number of patients with lung and respiratory diseases, allergies, eye and throat irritation, pink eye disease is being observed. The spread of conjunctivitis/pink eye disease due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is posing a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence it is mandatory to take all necessary measures for prevention and control of these diseases in said districts.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a statement said the restrictions have been imposed under the Environmental Protection Act, Section 6(1)(T). The air pollution level has exceeded the 500 AQI (Air Quality Index) threshold, which harms human health. The Punjab government has issued directives in response. With a pollution score of 906, Multan is at the top of the list, followed by Rojhan at 812, and Lahore in third place with a score of 653. The rest of the top 10 include Pindi Bhattian (384), Mangla (378), and Rawalpindi (275).

There has been a significant reduction in crop residue burning in Pakistan. Still, India continues to show a high level of smoke and pollution from crop burning, according to satellite images. Experts say Pakistan is more severely affected by the smoke from crop burning in India, as the winds from India continue to move towards Pakistani regions, the minister added.

The air distance from Lahore to Amritsar, India, is just 45 kilometres, and experts suggest that the winds carrying polluted air from India may change direction on November 14.

In response to the severe smog, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb urged the public to take necessary precautions, wear masks, and stay indoors as much as possible to protect their health.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

air pollution smog Punjab government restaurants Smog in Punjab Smog in Lahore early market closure masks outdoor activities banned in Punjab market hours limits

Comments

200 characters

Punjab limits outdoor activities, market hours

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories