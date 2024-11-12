Punjab limits outdoor activities, market hours

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a ban on outdoor activities including outdoor sports events, exhibitions and festivals, and outdoor dining of restaurants in four districts of the province including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad & Gujranwala from November 11, 2024 to November 17, 2024.

The notification issued in this regard also made it binding on shops, markets and shopping malls to close their activities by 8:00 pm.

Nevertheless, religious congregations, unavoidable religious rites including but not limited to the last rites, Namaz-e-Janaza, burial and related events are exempted from this order.

However, pharmacies/medical stores, medical facilities, medical laboratories, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery/karyana stores, milk/dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetable/fruit shops, chicken/meat shops, e-commerce/postal/courier can keep their businesses open.

Large departmental stores may only keep their grocery/pharmacy sections open while all other sections will remain closed. Any other exemption, if deemed necessary, may be given by the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district, said the notification issued by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Director General.

The average AQI of these districts has crossed the critical limit of 500 which is alarmingly hazardous for human health and wellbeing. An unprecedented rise in the number of patients with lung and respiratory diseases, allergies, eye and throat irritation, pink eye disease is being observed. The spread of conjunctivitis/pink eye disease due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is posing a serious and imminent threat to public health. Hence it is mandatory to take all necessary measures for prevention and control of these diseases in said districts.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a statement said the restrictions have been imposed under the Environmental Protection Act, Section 6(1)(T). The air pollution level has exceeded the 500 AQI (Air Quality Index) threshold, which harms human health. The Punjab government has issued directives in response. With a pollution score of 906, Multan is at the top of the list, followed by Rojhan at 812, and Lahore in third place with a score of 653. The rest of the top 10 include Pindi Bhattian (384), Mangla (378), and Rawalpindi (275).

There has been a significant reduction in crop residue burning in Pakistan. Still, India continues to show a high level of smoke and pollution from crop burning, according to satellite images. Experts say Pakistan is more severely affected by the smoke from crop burning in India, as the winds from India continue to move towards Pakistani regions, the minister added.

The air distance from Lahore to Amritsar, India, is just 45 kilometres, and experts suggest that the winds carrying polluted air from India may change direction on November 14.

In response to the severe smog, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb urged the public to take necessary precautions, wear masks, and stay indoors as much as possible to protect their health.

