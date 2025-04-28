AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

Pak-Afghan border: 17 more terrorists killed in sanitisation operation, says ISPR

  • Operation follows infiltration attempt by khawarij acting under the directives of their 'oreign handlers'
BR Web Desk Published April 28, 2025 Updated April 28, 2025 03:33pm

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that 17 more terrorists were killed in a sanitisation operation conducted in surrounding areas of Hassan Khel area in North Waziristan on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

“Following the successful engagements by the security forces in North Waziristan District (NWD) from 25-27 April 2025, during which fifty four khwarij were sent to hell; on night 27/28 April 2025, a deliberate sanitisation operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Hassan Khel, NWD, along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border,” the ISPR said in a statement today.

The statement added that 17 more terrorists “operating on behest of their Indian masters” were hunted down and successfully neutralised.

The security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives.

The military’s media wing said that security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.

On Sunday, security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by Khawarij terrorists from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The movement of the militants was detected near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the night of April 25-26 and 26-27. Security forces swiftly responded, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours, the ISPR said.

Pak-Afghan border: 54 militants killed in single engagement

As per intelligence reports cited by ISPR, the militants were acting under the directives of their “foreign handlers” and were planning major terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

