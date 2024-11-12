Azma hints at division in PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the person who refused to accept defeat is now begging for an NRO every day.

“Those who were fighting against American slavery are now carrying their flags in their rallies,” Azma said, adding: “In PTI, everyone has their interests and the battle for control of the party between Aleema and Bushra is ongoing.”

According to her, there is no party direction due to the lack of facilitation and coaching. After the flop show in the Swabi rally, Ghandapur and party leaders are fighting among themselves. No one within the party is willing to accept Ghandapur as the Chief Minister, nor does anyone take his orders seriously.

The Information Minister further stated that waving the American flag at the Swabi rally tantamount to pledging loyalty to their American masters, chaos within the party and among its followers, who consider U-turns as bravery are leading the country towards further turmoil and disarray. Those who are spreading chaos are heading towards their downfall, Azma added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024