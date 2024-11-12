AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.28%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.42%)
FCCL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.72%)
FFBL 65.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
FFL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
HUBC 111.32 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.62%)
HUMNL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
KEL 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.81%)
NBP 60.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.38%)
OGDC 195.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.08%)
PAEL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.12%)
PPL 151.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.46%)
PRL 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
SEARL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TREET 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
TRG 53.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,968 Decreased By -4.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 31,016 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.26%)
KSE100 93,538 Decreased By -110 (-0.12%)
KSE30 28,994 Decreased By -23.7 (-0.08%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Azma hints at division in PTI

Recorder Report Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:44am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the person who refused to accept defeat is now begging for an NRO every day.

“Those who were fighting against American slavery are now carrying their flags in their rallies,” Azma said, adding: “In PTI, everyone has their interests and the battle for control of the party between Aleema and Bushra is ongoing.”

According to her, there is no party direction due to the lack of facilitation and coaching. After the flop show in the Swabi rally, Ghandapur and party leaders are fighting among themselves. No one within the party is willing to accept Ghandapur as the Chief Minister, nor does anyone take his orders seriously.

The Information Minister further stated that waving the American flag at the Swabi rally tantamount to pledging loyalty to their American masters, chaos within the party and among its followers, who consider U-turns as bravery are leading the country towards further turmoil and disarray. Those who are spreading chaos are heading towards their downfall, Azma added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Azma hints at division in PTI

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

PM, Saudi investment minister follow up on economic cooperation

Riali-II project security package approval: PD all set to place summary before ECC

PD misses SIFC deadline to resolve issues facing oil refineries

Aurangzeb invites Turkish firms for JVs

Govt likely to pick former CJP Isa for CEC slot?

Russia keen to work with Pakistan on NSTC: envoy

Read more stories