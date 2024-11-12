COAS, Australian Army chief discuss security landscape

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to bolster defense ties between Pakistan and Australia, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army, met with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan.

According to military’s media wing, the two military leaders held comprehensive discussions, focusing on matters of mutual interest, especially the evolving regional and global security landscape.

General Munir highlighted the importance Pakistan places on its relationship with Australia, stressing that stronger bilateral ties are essential to advancing mutual objectives of peace and stability in the region, ISPR said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing defense cooperation, underscoring that increased collaboration is vital for maintaining regional and global security. They emphasised the value of sharing resources, training, and intelligence to address common security challenges effectively.

Lieutenant General Stuart praised Pakistan’s extensive efforts in countering terrorism, noting that the country’s experiences offer valuable lessons for international counter-terrorism strategies. He reiterated his commitment to deepening defense and security ties, paving the way for continued collaboration between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant General Stuart paid tribute to Pakistan’s fallen soldiers by laying a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (Martyrs’ Monument) upon his arrival at GHQ. He was received with a formal guard of honour by a well-decked Pakistan Army contingent, reflecting the warm hospitality and mutual respect between the two nations.

