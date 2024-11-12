ISSI holds seminar on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), Monday, held a seminar titled, “Understanding Complexities of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute” in collaboration with the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Attendees included scholars, diplomats, and students, all gathered to explore the legal, historical, and humanitarian dimensions of the Kashmir issue.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, emphasised Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people and highlighted Kashmir as a critical and unresolved matter since the partition. He outlined a three-point strategy for Pakistan: realistic assessment, strong national resolve, and enhanced international outreach. Mahmood condemned India’s attempts to alter Kashmir’s demographic makeup, describing these efforts as violations of UN resolutions and international law, and called for continued diplomatic engagement.

Experts at the seminar, including Dr Khurram Abbas and Naila Kiyani, delved into historical and contemporary challenges.

They examined India’s narrative and highlighted the plight of Kashmiris facing human rights abuses under restrictive laws. Participants stressed the need for research, advocacy, and youth involvement in promoting the Kashmir cause internationally.

The seminar concluded with renewed calls for a peaceful and just solution, with Dr Sarwat Rauf and Ambassador Mahmood reiterating Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

