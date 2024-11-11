AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Don’t prejudge Trump’s Ukraine stance

AFP Published 11 Nov, 2024 05:09pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: France’s foreign minister on Monday cautioned against jumping to conclusions about future US policies under Donald Trump towards the war in Ukraine.

Jean-Noel Barrot’s warning comes amid some expectations that the incoming Trump administration could seek to broker a peace deal at the expense of Ukrainian interests.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump had talked by phone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict.

The Kremlin denied the report, saying it was “completely false information” on Monday.

Kremlin says reports that Trump and Putin have spoken are ‘pure fiction’

“Concerning speculation on what might be the positions or initiatives of a new American administration, I believe that we should not prejudge anything,” Barrot told the Paris Peace Forum, an annual gathering about international dialogue.

“We need to take the time to work with the administration,” he said, adding that France was ready to do so “with ambition, because we believe that we need to give Ukraine the means to push back” the Russian attack.

The international community, said Barrot, “has too much to lose if Russia gets away with a ‘might is right’ approach”.

In any future peace talks “nothing can be achieved on Ukraine without the Ukrainians”, he said.

Trump, who won an overwhelming victory in a presidential election this month, has in the past voiced admiration for Putin and scoffed at the $175 billion in US assistance committed for Ukraine since Moscow’s 2022 invasion.

The 78-year-old tycoon has repeatedly said that he could end the war in 24 hours, without explaining how.

Donald Trump france Russia Ukraine Jean Noel Barrot

Comments

200 characters

Don’t prejudge Trump’s Ukraine stance

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Hezbollah says no official ceasefire proposal received yet

Attock Refinery denies sale rumours, share price plummets

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Israeli fire kills 11 Palestinians as tanks roll into central Gaza camp

Oil falls as China stimulus fails to boost sentiment, US dollar strength

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Read more stories