World

Kremlin says reports that Trump and Putin have spoken are ‘pure fiction’

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 02:46pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday denied reports that US President-elect Donald Trump had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, and said Putin had no concrete plans yet to speak to Trump.

The Washington Post first reported that the call had taken place, citing unidentified sources, and said that Trump had told Putin that he should not escalate the Ukraine war.

Reuters also reported on the call , citing an unidentified source. “This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, it’s just false information,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “There was no conversation.”

Vladimir Putin praises Trump, says Russia is ready for dialogue

“This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications,” Peskov said.

Asked if Putin had plans for any contacts with Trump, Peskov said: “There are no concrete plans yet.”

