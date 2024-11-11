Former ANP stalwart Zahid Khan joins PML-N

PESHAWAR: Former ANP stalwart and Senator Zahid Khan announced joining PML-N along with his family and scores of political associates on Sunday.

Provincial president PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqaam welcomed him to the party fold and assured him full cooperation in the resolution of the problems of the area.

Speaking on the occasion, the President PML-N KP Amir Muqaam said that the third consecutive PTI’s provincial government has failed to deliver and address the problems faced by the people of the province.

The Federal Minister that PML-N strongly believes in the welfare of people and uniformed development of the country and that is reason behind the joining of political leaders into their party fold.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is tirelessly working to take the country forward towards progress and development besides providing relief to masses.

He said that waving the flag of the United States in the public meeting of PTI addressed by the chief minister of a province has exposed the cipher drama staged. However, he ruled out the grant of any favor (NRO) to the PTI founder.

The federal minister advised KP chief minister to address teachers’ problems on priority basis and focus on improvement in security situation in the province rather than provoking people against the state institutions.

