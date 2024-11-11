AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan

‘Faisalabad History & Heritage’ conference held

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:24am

FAISALABAD: The first international “Faisalabad History & Heritage” conference was organized at GC University Faisalabad.

Faisalabad is the most famous city of Pakistan due to thousands of years of history and industrial and cultural heritage. There is a need to work on a priority basis to secure the historical sites and heritage of Faisalabad.

These views were expressed by the leading historians of the country while addressing the first international conference on titled “Faisalabad History & Heritage” organised under the auspices of the history department of GC University Faisalabad.

The conference was addressed by Prof Rizwan Ullah Kokab (Chairman of the Department history) of GC University Faisalabad, Prof. Mahboob Hussain (Chairman of the Department history and Pakistan Studies) of Punjab University, Dr Taranjit Singh Batalia of Ohio State University (USA), Professor Mohammad Shafiq Bhatti of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Dr. Abrar Zahoor Bhatti of Sargodha University, Dr. Fakhr Bilal of Quaid-e-Azam University, Dr. Ansa Jamshed of GC Women University Faisalabad, Adnan Baig of Faisalabad Art Circle President, and other historians.

The speakers said that the history of Faisalabad is not limited to only one and a half hundred years, it covers centuries. Rai Ahmad Khan Kharal, Mirza Sahiban, Dulla Bhatti, Noor Shah Wali, Chiniot Fort and other cultural heritages are proof that this area was inhabited hundreds of years ago. The presence of Harappan-style archaeological sites in Faisalabad proves that it was inhabited thousands of years ago.

The speakers demanded the government to ensure the safety of all the archaeological sites of Faisalabad. Illegal occupation of the lands of these sites should be stopped. These sites should be excavated and steps should be taken to find and protect the valuable historical heritage. During the conference, domestic and foreign researchers also presented their research papers. Illegal occupations on the lands of these places should be eliminated.

GC University Faisalabad Faisalabad History & Heritage conference

