‘America’s freedom of opinion: equality or exclusivity?’

This is apropos my two back to back letters to the Editor carried by the newspaper on Saturday and yesterday. I would like to add that much like the Arab communities we previously surveyed, these South Asian groups, despite many being American citizens, exhibited a similar reluctance to express their political views. Perhaps out of fear of victimization—whether through the withdrawal of state assistance, harassment by the White majority, or denial of job opportunities—they often hesitated to discuss political matters. Some even feared being falsely implicated in minor legal issues, which could severely damage their careers. When asked whom they would vote for in the upcoming elections, the common response was to avoid the topic, with many stating they do not engage in politics. Their fear of repercussions appeared to suppress their willingness to express opinions, even on broader issues that weren’t specific to their communities.

We also surveyed areas predominantly inhabited by Black communities, we could also sense the fear factor in black but to a much lesser degree compared to the immigrants but much less freedom of expression and opinion compared to the white. This survey prompted me to dive deep into the reasons and factors which prevent the blacks from expressing their opinion and exercising their right of expression. The disparity in freedom of expression between Black and White populations in the U.S. stems from historical, systemic, and institutional factors. The legacy of slavery, segregation, and systemic racism continues to marginalize Black voices, while institutional biases in law enforcement, media, and the criminal justice system often lead to harsher scrutiny and suppression of Black dissent. Economic and social inequities limit access to platforms for free expression, while media misrepresentation and surveillance of Black activism create further barriers. These factors, combined with cultural pressures to self-censor, result in Black Americans often facing more limitations on their freedom of speech compared to their White counterparts. The black though were less fearful compared to immigrants but as the same time they have their fears.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024