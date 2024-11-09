AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 8, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Nov, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Judicial Commission nominates all SHC judges for constitutional bench

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz announces three-month power subsidy package for winter season

Read here for details.

  • Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • Abu Dhabi Ports, Pakistan sign 4 MoUs

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.05bn in October 2024, up 24% year-on-year

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories