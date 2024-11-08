AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government is committed to working with VEON Group, a multinational telecommunication and digital services company, to promote information technology (IT), digitization, and AI in Pakistan.

The PM made these remarks during a meeting held with a five-member delegation, led by Augie K Fabela, Chairman of VEON Group, on Friday.

As per a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz lauded the role of VEON subsidiary, Jazz Group, for playing a significant role in Pakistan’s telecommunication and financial technology sectors.

“We are keen to work with the VEON Group to promote IT, digitization, and artificial intelligence in Pakistan,” he said.

The prime minister informed the delegation that the government is committed to the development and promotion of the telecommunications sector.

“We are determined to achieve the target of increasing Pakistan’s IT exports to $25 billion in the next three years,” he said.

The PM noted that measures are being taken to provide fast mobile internet access, even in remote areas.

“Efforts are underway to introduce 5G internet services to ensure fast and reliable internet services in Pakistan. With the advent of 5G services, the vision of a Digital Pakistan can be realized,” PM mentioned.

He emphasized that the role of the telecom sector is crucial in promoting a cashless and digital economy in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the telecom delegation appreciated the government’s efforts toward recent economic stability in the country.

“Pakistan has become an important country for investment in the IT and telecom sectors,” noted the delegation.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervez Malik, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Last month, Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator and VEON’s leading operating company, announced that VEON’s Board of Directors had approved a plan to move its headquarters from Amsterdam to Dubai, UAE, where VEON’s expanding operational hub has been located since early 2022.

