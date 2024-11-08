Abu Dhabi Ports, Pakistan sign 4 MoUs

Different Pakistan ministries signed four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also present at the ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

A statement from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) said a high-level delegation of UAE investors led by H.H. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister expressed gratitude and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE, as well as His Highness Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE for their steadfast support to Pakistan,” the statement added.

H.H. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi thanked PM Shehbaz for the warm welcome and hospitality. Showing his satisfaction at the existing investments of AD Ports in Pakistan, the UAE dignitary showed keen desire to further expand investment in Pakistan in shipping, ports efficiency enhancement, logistics and digitisation of customs.

MoUs

The MoUs were related to Ministries of Maritime Affairs, Aviation, Railways and Federal Board of Revenue with Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group.

As per these MoUs, Pakistan and AD Ports Group would explore potential collaboration in customs, rail, airport infrastructure and maritime shipping and logistics sectors.

The MoUs are aimed at improving digital customs controls, developing dedicated freight rail corridors, upgrading Pakistan’s maritime fleet and marine services, as well as Pakistan’s international airports.

The UAE delegation also included. H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Kaheel Group, Capt. Mohamed Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Oﬃcer, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad H.E. Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi and senior officials of the AD Ports.

The Pakistan delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday had said Pakistan is expected to attain investment flows from the UAE, and another understanding between the two parties is expected later in the day.

“A UAE delegation will meet PM Shehbaz today to discuss investment opportunities in the country, and another MoU will be signed in this regard,” Tarar said during a press conference earlier.

The minister said investments from friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Azerbaijan and UAE are a positive development.

He informed that the prime minister would leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday to attend the Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh, focusing on the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Last week, Tarar, while addressing a news conference, said Qatar will invest $3 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan.

Back then, he said Qatar had expressed willingness to invest in the fields of trade, culture, and others, following a successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement came after PM Shehbaz returned to the country after concluding his two-day official visit to Doha.