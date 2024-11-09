‘BISP providing maximum support to underprivileged class’

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rubina Khalid said on Friday that the BISP is providing all out support to Pakistan’s underprivileged class according to Benazir Bhutto’s vision.

Addressing a news conference, she highlighted BISP’s achievements and announced new initiatives aimed at empowering low-income families.

Senator Khalid stated that BISP has been aiding those in need for many years, with educational scholarships included in its offerings. She revealed that a new programme, the “Benazir Skills Program” will soon be launched to provide vocational training to the children of low-income families, giving them skills to improve their future.

The chairperson expressed pride in BISP’s global recognition, noting that delegations from multiple countries, including African nations, have shown interest in studying the programme.

She announced that representatives from West African countries will visit BISP starting November 11 to learn about its framework.

The BISP has been instrumental in providing financial support to Pakistani women, aiming to make them economically independent, she said.

She praised the programme’s swift response during natural disasters, calling its impact “commendable.”

