NA body vows to elevate national healthcare through decisive reforms

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations has resolved to elevate national healthcare through decisive reforms and transparent medical standards, paving the way for a stronger and more reliable healthcare future.

The Standing Committee meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani to discuss and review proposed amendments in the Pakistan Nursing Council Act, 1973, and address pressing issues surrounding the recent Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024.

Malani said that the proactive approach underscores the committee’s dedication to securing Pakistan’s healthcare future through responsive and rigorous oversight.

The panel asked the Federal Health Ministry and other relevant departments of ensuring the improvement in the standards of nursing education in all the institutions affiliated with the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PNMC).

The committee forwarded vital suggestions aimed at strengthening the Pakistan Nursing Council’s regulatory framework. Recognising the critical role of nurses within the healthcare system, the committee provided valuable inputs to empower the nursing sector with more efficient operational structures. These proposed amendments reflect a collective vision for a robust nursing workforce equipped to meet the increasing demands of the nation’s healthcare needs.

The committee also proposed a revision of the nursing education curriculum in Pakistan and stressed the importance of instilling ethics in nursing students. Additionally, the committee suggested at least one-week training sessions for inspectors and the inclusion of competent nurses in the Council’s accreditation committee. The committee further recommended that every nursing college should have affiliation with a 250-bed hospital.

The committee member expressed serious concerns over the reports that various nursing education-related institutions were even operating in two-room houses over the years and, unfortunately, no action had been taken against them during this long period. They also criticised the inadequate infrastructure, poor science and computer laboratories, and inconsistencies in reporting indicating a lack of monitoring capacity.

The panel emphasised that skill development should be a core part of the curriculum to enhance the existing nursing system for which the services and consultation of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) could be acquired. The committee has already directed the HEC to implement a uniform policy for nurses in hospitals.

Briefing the matters pertaining to recently-held MDCAT 2024, representatives from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) informed the committee of significant judicial rulings regarding this year’s examination results.

In response to evidence of paper leakage, the Sindh High Court in Karachi declared the MDCAT results conducted by Dow University of Health Sciences, null and void.

