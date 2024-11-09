AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-09

Maize can help country fetch over $1bn annually: experts

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: With rising global demand, Pakistan’s maize holds immense potential to surpass a billion dollars in export earnings annually. Speakers at virtual session titled “Unlocking the Maize Export Potential in the Philippines,” organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said that strategic investments and improved processing could make Pakistan a key player in the global maize market.

The session featured notable speakers including Athar Khokhar, Director General of the Agro and Food Division at TDAP; Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Kazi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Manila; Muzzammil Rauf Chappal, Chairman of the Cereal Association of Pakistan (CAP); and Fareeha Khan, Trade and Investment Councilor in Manila, while the session was moderated by Rubina Siddiqui assistant director TDAP. Experts and key stakeholders discussed that how to maximize Pakistan’s maize exports with a particular focus on the Philippines.

Participants presented insights on the opportunities and challenges facing Pakistan’s maize export sector, particularly in a time of fluctuating crop yields and global market dynamics.

Chairman CAP Muzzammil Rauf Chappal emphasised the immense potential of maize exports, suggesting that, with targeted efforts, Pakistan could surpass a billion-dollar revenue milestone in maize exports.

He shared that the previous fiscal year had been especially successful, with Pakistan earning around $500 million from maize exports, thanks to favorable crop yields that year. However, he expressed concern over the current year’s significant 40 percent drop in maize production, which fell from a robust 11 million metric tons to 7 million metric tons. This downturn, he explained, had led to soaring domestic maize prices.

Presently, maize prices in the international market are around $300 per metric tonwell above the international market rate of $250 to $260 per ton last year thus reducing Pakistan’s competitiveness on the export stage, he mentioned.

Despite these setbacks, Chappal remained optimistic about the upcoming crop season. He noted that the strong domestic prices might incentivize farmers to increase production, potentially reversing the trend and allowing Pakistan to regain its position in the maize export market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maize CAP TDAP global maize market

Comments

200 characters

Maize can help country fetch over $1bn annually: experts

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories