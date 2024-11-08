Hakeem wins emerging fintech products excellence award at Singapore FinTech Festival 2024

SINGAPORE: Walee Financial Services announced that its groundbreaking fintech product, Hakeem, has won the prestigious Emerging FinTech Product Award at the 2024 Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) Excellence Awards.

This award, presented by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in partnership with PwC Singapore and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), highlights Hakeem as a transformative leader in financial inclusion through its innovative, ethical approach to nano financing.

As the only representative from Pakistan among a distinguished group of global finalists, Hakeem’s recognition marks a key milestone for Pakistan’s fintech industry and showcases its growing potential on the global stage.

Hakeem is the world’s first Shariah-compliant nano-financing app, designed to empower underserved communities with ethical and accessible financial solutions. Built on a Shariah-compliant trading model, it offers individuals financial opportunities that honor their values, paving the way for financial empowerment that is both inclusive and responsible.

Shaping the future of fintech: Hakeem’s victory at Singapore FinTech Festival

“Winning the Emerging FinTech Award at the Singapore FinTech Festival is a proud achievement for Walee Financial Services and for Pakistan,” said Noshad Minhas, CEO of Walee Financial Services. “This award validates our mission to deliver impactful, Shariah-compliant financial solutions that promote financial empowerment and financial inclusion,” said Waqas Ramzan, Head of Operations at Hakeem. “Hakeem is more than a product—it’s our promise to build financial independence and dignity for those that need it most,” added Khushba Hayat who is Partner, Investments at Walee Financial Services.

Here’s the link to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)’ announcement for the finalists of the SFF Excellence Awards: MAS Announces Finalists for the 2024 Global FinTech Hackcelerator and FinTech Excellence Awards

About Walee Group

Walee Financial Services, a subsidiary of Walee Technologies, is a licensed Non-Banking Financial Company offering Investment Finance Services. As a fintech provider, it delivers innovative financial solutions with a strong focus on Islamic finance. Through its digital Islamic nano financing product, Walee Financial Services works to make ethical financial support more accessible to individuals and small businesses.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and staying true to Islamic principles, Walee Financial Services empowers communities. It plays a crucial role in driving financial inclusion while contributing to sustainable economic development in Pakistan.