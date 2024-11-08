AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 86.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
FCCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
FFBL 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FFL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
HUBC 113.18 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.24%)
HUMNL 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.84%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.66%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
OGDC 182.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.3%)
PAEL 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SEARL 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
TRG 51.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.54%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 9,865 Increased By 23.1 (0.24%)
BR30 30,133 Increased By 96.4 (0.32%)
KSE100 92,781 Increased By 260.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 28,821 Increased By 34.9 (0.12%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 7, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 08 Nov, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt announces public holiday on Iqbal Day

Read here for details.

  • MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Markets Indexes

Read here for details.

  • Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Nov 11

Read here for details.

  • Four soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in South Waziristan fire exchange: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.17bn

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

From FY17-23: Nepra questions KE’s Rs68bn write-off claims

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Fed cuts rates, notes labor market easing and solid economic growth

Read more stories