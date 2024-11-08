BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 7, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt announces public holiday on Iqbal Day
Read here for details.
- MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Markets Indexes
Read here for details.
- Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Nov 11
Read here for details.
- Four soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in South Waziristan fire exchange: ISPR
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.17bn
Read here for details.
Comments