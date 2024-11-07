Four soldiers martyred, five terrorists killed in South Waziristan fire exchange: ISPR

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom and five terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) South Waziristan District, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

“On 6 November 2024, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij [terrorists] in general area Karama , South Waziristan District. Resultantly, five Khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.

“However, during the intense fire exchange, four brave sons of soil, Naib Subedar Taib Shah (age: 38 years, resident of District Tank), Lance Naik Gulab Zaman (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak), Lance Naik Muzammil Mehmood (age: 30 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Habibullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Orakzai), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, it added.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” ISPR said.

Last week, four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Sarwakai area of South Waziristan District, the ISPR said then.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating five terrorists in Karama area of South Waziristan.

He expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of the security forces personnel during the exchange of fire, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

“Our brave soldiers’ sacrifices will not go in vain,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in the statement. “War against terrorists will continue until the complete eradication of terrorism from the country.”

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid homage to the four security personnel and conveyed condolences to the families of the martyrs.

“The brave soldiers eliminated five Khawarji terrorists with courage and determination,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from the Ministry of Interior.