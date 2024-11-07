AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
AIRLINK 129.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.87%)
BOP 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.02%)
FCCL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.2%)
FFBL 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.65%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.84%)
HUMNL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.33%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.82%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.92%)
NBP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
OGDC 182.80 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.14%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.3%)
PPL 147.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.14%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.41%)
PTC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.67%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,842 Increased By 47.4 (0.48%)
BR30 30,036 Increased By 389.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 92,520 Increased By 499.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,786 Increased By 121.7 (0.42%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets TRG (TRG Pakistan Limited) 51.70 Increased By ▲ 2.66% CPHL (Citi Pharma Ltd.) 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.77%

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Markets Indexes

BR Web Desk Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 03:50pm

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Inc., a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services, announced the addition of 8 Pakistani companies as constituents on its Frontier Market (FM) Small Cap Index in the results of its November 2024 index review.

One Pakistani company, i.e., TRG Pakistan has been removed from its Frontier Markets Index.

In the MSCI FM Small Cap indexes, eight Pakistani companies have been added, stated MSCI in the note.

These companies include Citi Pharma, Crescent Steel & Allied Products, Fast Cables, Flying Cement Company, Pakistan Oxygen, Shifa International Hospitals, Thatta Cement Company and TRG Pakistan.

Meanwhile, one Pakistani company, i.e., Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim has been deleted from the MSCI FM Small Cap indexes.

These changes are to take effect from close on November 25, 2024.

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Days ago, Topline Securities in its report said that Pakistan’s weight was likely to increase in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Quarterly Index Review (QIR).

“Pakistan’s weight to increase by 50-70bps,” said Topline Securities.

“Pakistan’s weight is likely to increase to 5.0-5.2% from earlier 4.4-4.6%…. and increase in market cap of existing constituents by ~12%.”

The brokerage said that due to the expected increase in weight by ~50-70bps and assuming Assets under management (AUM) size of $5 billion tracking MSCI FM index, “we expect gross inflows of $25-30 million”.

“However, since most of the frontier funds are active, so materialization of inflows may vary.”

In September 2021, Pakistan was downgraded from its status as an emerging market, a little over four years after it was reclassified from the Frontier Markets (FM) Index by MSCI.

The MSCI had said then that while the Pakistani equity market meets the requirements for market accessibility under the classification framework for Emerging Markets, it no longer meets the standards for size and liquidity.

Pakistan Economy MSCI Citi Pharma Fast Cables trg pakistan MSCI Frontier Markets MSCI Small Cap MSCI indexes Crescent Steel & Allied Products Flying Cement Company Pakistan Oxygen Shifa International Hospitals, Thatta Cement Company

Comments

200 characters

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Markets Indexes

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

PM Shehbaz to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Nov 11

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as international market reacts to Trump’s victory

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

Govt announces public holiday on Iqbal Day

Ghani Chemical Industries launches ‘Pakistan’s largest ASU plant’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Oil slips as investors digest US election fallout

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

Read more stories