AGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.13%)
AIRLINK 129.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.87%)
BOP 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.38%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.02%)
FCCL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.2%)
FFBL 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.65%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 110.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.84%)
HUMNL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.33%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.82%)
MLCF 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.92%)
NBP 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.56%)
OGDC 182.80 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.14%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.3%)
PPL 147.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.14%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.41%)
PTC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
SEARL 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
TRG 51.70 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.66%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.67%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,842 Increased By 47.4 (0.48%)
BR30 30,036 Increased By 389.6 (1.31%)
KSE100 92,520 Increased By 499.1 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,786 Increased By 121.7 (0.42%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.17bn

BR Web Desk Published 07 Nov, 2024 07:16pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $18 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.17 billion as of November 1, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $15.93 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.76 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on 01-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11,174.6 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $116 million.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP reserves forex reserves Foreign reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange reserves central bank reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.17bn

KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points to close at fresh record high

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

PM Shehbaz, Turkish ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Fed to cut rates, but with a new landscape to decipher after Trump win

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Markets Indexes

Israeli strike in Lebanon’s Sidon kills three citizens, Lebanese army says

North Korea-Russia ties are also a threat to US security, NATO chief says

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as international market reacts to Trump’s victory

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories