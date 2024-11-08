AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
Print Print 2024-11-08

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

Sohail Sarfraz Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 09:41am

ISLAMABAD: The Tax-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio drastically decreased from 9.22 percent in 2021-22 to 8.77 percent during 2023-24.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) report revealed that the tax-to-GDP ratio is a key metric for assessing a country’s tax revenue in relation to its GDP size.

It offers insight into the general trajectory of tax policy and allows for global comparisons of tax revenues relative to economic scales. This ratio also reflects how effectively a nation’s government allocates its economic resources through taxation.

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Typically, developed nations exhibit higher tax-to-GDP ratios compared to developing countries. Higher tax revenues enable a country to invest more in essential areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

According to the World Bank, tax revenues that exceed 15 percent of a country’s GDP are crucial for fostering economic growth and reducing poverty.

Over the past few years, the FBR has implemented various policy and enforcement measures. These initiatives, coupled with the dedicated efforts of FBR’s top management, have begun to yield significant results, manifesting as robust growth in tax revenues. There was a notable 30 percent increase in FBR tax revenues during 2023-24, which improved the Tax-to-GDP Ratio from 8.54 percent to 8.77 percent.

With the continued growth in tax revenues, it is anticipated that the Tax-to-GDP ratio will further improve in the coming years.

Over the past four years, the proportion of direct taxes to GDP has seen a positive trend, increasing from 3.10 percent in 2020-21 to 4.27 percent in 2023-24. This shift towards a greater reliance on direct taxes, coupled with a decreasing share of indirect taxes, is a promising development for Pakistan’s tax structure, FBR report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Taxes gdp FBR tax revenue Tax policy tax to GDP ratios

Comments

Aamir Nov 08, 2024 08:23am
The govt should cut expenses accordingly as economy is finished
SAd Nov 08, 2024 09:45am
I wonder how much bias can you have. How can you compare to 23 with 21 by ignoring 22 completely in the heading. This is how you spread propaganda and create false narrative.
