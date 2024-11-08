AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.55%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.79%)
DGKC 87.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.02%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
HUBC 112.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
HUMNL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.87%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.61 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.44%)
PAEL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.18%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SEARL 70.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,860 Increased By 18.6 (0.19%)
BR30 30,139 Increased By 102.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 92,782 Increased By 262 (0.28%)
KSE30 28,815 Increased By 28.9 (0.1%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-11-08

Tajir Dost Scheme has trouble making dost

Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 06:53am

EDITORIAL: A Business Recorder exclusive report has revealed that the traders have completely prevailed in their negotiations with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with respect to the much touted Tajir Dost Scheme in not only suspending the proposed fixed tax per shop/retailer (proposed to be collected at a fixed rate of 100 rupees to 60,000 rupees per month based on the fair market value of the store and sales) but registration would now focus on the largely already registered big retailers/shopkeepers/traders on the basis of analysis of returns, data security and commercial electricity consumption.

And, in the latter instance, registration would be done on the basis of credible information of concealment/evasion and not on physical or door-to-door surveys of shops/markets which, unlike other tax collecting authorities in the world, would effectively bar FBR from undertaking an audit at the place of business.

A statutory regulatory order (SRO) 457 was issued on 30 March 2024, notifying special procedures for Tajir Dost Scheme, which envisaged the integration of traders, shopkeepers, wholesalers, retailers, dealers, manufacturer-cum-retailers, importer-cum-retailers, and anyone who combines retail and wholesale activities with any other business activity or person in the supply chain of goods by 30 April 2024 with a projected revenue of Rs 400 billion to 500 billion rupees.

As per the FBR, the scheme would facilitate free registration and extend a variety of tax-related benefits to incentivize participation, with a warning that failure to register voluntarily will trigger automatic enrolment and the imposition of stringent fines.

FBR’s complete retraction on this count indicates a lack of even a rudimentary understanding of the potential taxpayers it purports to bring into the tax net, in, no doubt, yet another failed attempt to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it is focused on widening the tax net.

Credible reports suggest that a long-held narrative in the Finance Ministry has been that raising revenue, a top priority of successive governments as well as the IMF, is only possible through stringent administrative measures.

And the incumbent Chairman of the FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, appointed on 8 August this year, represented that mindset.

However, as suggested repeatedly by this newspaper to raise revenue the government must focus on widening the tax net by: (i) proactively targeting the existing elite capture in our tax structure notably through a constitutional amendment that would allow agriculture income tax to be in the federal as opposed to provincial domain and thereby levy income tax on the rich landlords at the same rate as the salaried class.

Given that the government recently demonstrated its ability to amend the constitution, one would hope that the same confidence-building measures and tactics be employed to deal with this matter; (ii) real estate transactions be taxed at a rate commensurate to the value of the land; and (iii) there must be proactive engagement with all sectors, including the traders, that have to be brought into the tax net rather than in issuing an SRO that is simply not implementable.

It is important to note that the budget for the current fiscal year has a tax target that is 40 percent higher than last year’s, and 75 to 80 percent of this revenue is budgeted from indirect taxes whose incidence on the poor is greater than on the rich.

The luxury of passing on the buck to the public while preserving and protecting the elite capture of budgeted revenue and expenditure is no longer available to the administration because poverty levels have risen to a high of 41 percent, as per the World Bank.

What should be a source of serious concern for the government today is the distinct possibility of the activation of the contingency plan agreed with the IMF which proposes even more indirect taxes than at present that many social scientists fear could well tip the balance leading to countrywide social unrest.

One would hope that in the short term current expenditure is slashed that would require voluntary sacrifice by the elite and in the medium to long term a shift away from reliance on indirect taxes towards direct taxes based on the ability to pay principle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Taxes FBR RETAILERS Sales Tax tax collection Shops income tax Traders community Tajir Dost Scheme trader friendly scheme

Comments

200 characters

Tajir Dost Scheme has trouble making dost

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories