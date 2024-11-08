AGL 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.97%)
AIRLINK 129.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.19%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
DFML 42.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.47%)
DGKC 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.54%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FFBL 65.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.55 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.67%)
HUMNL 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.17%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
MLCF 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
NBP 60.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.23%)
OGDC 182.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.16%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.34%)
SEARL 71.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.71%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.64%)
TOMCL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.29%)
TREET 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
UNITY 27.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 9,868 Increased By 25.7 (0.26%)
BR30 30,104 Increased By 67.3 (0.22%)
KSE100 92,786 Increased By 265.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 28,823 Increased By 36.3 (0.13%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-08

Nikkei reverses course to trade lower on profit-booking

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average reversed course to trade lower on Thursday, as investors booked profits from sharp gains in the previous session.

The Nikkei was down 0.33% at 39,349.23, as of 0200 GMT, after rising 2.6% on Wednesday to a three-week closing high. The benchmark rose as much as 1% earlier in the session, tracking Wall Street’s record close overnight after Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election.

Trump’s victory unleashed a massive rally in the dollar, drove stocks to record highs and punished bond prices. “Nikkei’s reversal indicated that the sharp gains in the previous session were led by short-term investors who bet on a rally on Trump trades,” said Takehiko Masuzawa, trading head at Phillip Securities Japan. “They quickly sold stocks to book profits.”

Nikkei Nikkei index

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei reverses course to trade lower on profit-booking

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

From FY17-23: Nepra questions KE’s Rs68bn write-off claims

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

Fed cuts rates, notes labor market easing and solid economic growth

Read more stories