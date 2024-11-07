AGL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
AIRLINK 127.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.55%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.59%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.02%)
FCCL 33.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
FFBL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.95%)
FFL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.55%)
HUMNL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.97%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.95%)
KOSM 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.55%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NBP 61.38 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.89%)
OGDC 182.31 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.87%)
PAEL 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
PPL 147.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.2%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PTC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 69.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TREET 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 52.65 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (4.55%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,853 Increased By 58.9 (0.6%)
BR30 30,003 Increased By 355.7 (1.2%)
KSE100 92,482 Increased By 460.9 (0.5%)
KSE30 28,792 Increased By 126.7 (0.44%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan falls to near 3-month low on weaker fixing, tariff worries

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 11:03am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan fell to a near three-month low against the dollar on Thursday, dragged lower by a much weakened official guidance and market worries about higher tariffs on Chinese goods following Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential election.

As part of his pitch to boost American manufacturing during the election campaign, Trump said he will impose tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China.

Trump’s proposed tariff and tax policies are seen as inflationary and therefore likely to keep US interest rates high and undermine currencies of trading partners.

During Trump’s first presidency, the yuan weakened about 5% against the dollar during the initial round of US tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018, and fell another 1.5% a year later when trade tensions escalated.

“We don’t think China policymakers would react to generalized pre-election candidate talk about tariffs before they actually materialize,” Citi analysts said in a note.

“Under a potential 60% tariff, if the yuan exchange rate follows the path in the last round, it could go to 7.7-8.0.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) may eventually allow the yuan exchange rate to adjust in this case, but still manage the timing and the pace.“

They also expect the central bank to defend the currency at an early juncture to anchor market expectations and show Beijing will take active steps to manage bilateral trade imbalances.

China’s major state-owned banks were selling dollars to prevent the yuan from weakening too fast, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

As of 0236 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.04% lower at 7.1827 to the dollar after hitting a trough of 7.1950 per dollar, the weakest since Aug. 15, which was not too far from the psychologically important 7.20 per dollar level.

Yuan slips from 3-week high

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1659 per dollar, its weakest since Nov. 17, 2023, and 20 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.1679.

“Today’s PBOC fixing doesn’t suggest that authorities are overly concerned on FX yet given the historical fixings during bouts of USD strength,” said Alex Loo, macro strategist at TD Securities.

He referred to the central bank’s persistently firmer-than-expected midpoint seen late last year and early this year to stabilise the yuan.

“As the National People’s Congress (NPC) is still ongoing, we expect PBOC to cap any abrupt move higher in USD/CNY through state banks’ USD selling in the interim,” Loo added.

Sources told Reuters last week that Beijing may announce a stronger fiscal package if Trump wins a second presidency as his return to the White House is expected intensify the economic headwinds for China.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan falls to near 3-month low on weaker fixing, tariff worries

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

Read more stories