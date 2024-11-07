T20I camp concludes in Karachi

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20I camp for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia concluded at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.

Six players, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan took part in the five-day camp and will now travel to Australia from Lahore in the wee hours of Sunday (November 10).

During the camp, the players also talked to the media. All the interviews are available here. The three-match T20I series will be played on November 14, 16 and 18 in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart, respectively.

