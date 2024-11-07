LHC disposes of plea seeking free education

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking directions for free education from class 1 to 10 after a law officer informed the court that the government was already taking all necessary steps for free education.

He also told the court that Supreme Court of Pakistan had passed an order for free education and the government is bond to implement the court orders.

The law officer further said free and compulsory education was also the priority of the government.

The court after hearing the law officer disposed of the petition. A citizen Tanvir Sarwar had filed the petition in 2021.

