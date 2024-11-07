Gold prices fall

KARACHI: The local gold prices further dropped on Wednesday, reflecting a negative global trend, traders said. Gold prices fell by Rs 1000 to reach Rs 282,200 per tola and Rs 857 to Rs 241, 941 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value declined by $ 10 to settle for $ 2,727 per ounce and silver was trading at just over 32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained steady at Rs 3,430 per tola and Rs 2940.67 per 10 grams, the association added.

