Business & Finance Print 2024-11-07

Interloop hosts Partners in Success Awards

Press Release Published 07 Nov, 2024 08:01am

LAHORE: Interloop Limited hosted the prestigious Partners in Success Awards 2024 on October 30, 2024, at a local hotel. The event celebrated the outstanding contributions of company’s suppliers and partners, acknowledging the shared vision, commitment, and innovation that these partnerships bring to Interloop’s success. Company’s top and senior leadership was present at the occasion.

Under the slogan “Together in Excellence, Stronger in Partnership”, the awards ceremony honoured suppliers who empower Interloop to deliver exceptional quality and value to its customers through their dedication to ethical, sustainable, and innovative practices.

They were recognized in categories including, Sustainability, Manufacturing, Agility, Innovation, Traceability, People, Quality, and Collaboration, with the top three companies in each category receiving Platinum, Gold, and Silver Awards. Also, the prestigious Supplier of the Year Award was presented to the company exemplifying Interloop’s values and setting a high standard of excellence across the board.

Navid Fazil, CEO Interloop emphasized upon the significance of these partnerships, “Your commitment to excellence ensures we continue to stand out in a competitive marketplace, delivering compelling value to our customers. Together, we set new standards of quality and resilience, making a meaningful impact in the industry.”

Sheraz Kashif, Chief Procurement Officer added, “Your integrity and dedication drive our supply chain’s success, allowing us to remain transparent, accountable, and resilient. Together, we are raising the bar for excellence and laying the foundation for sustainable growth and mutual prosperity.”

