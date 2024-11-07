Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 101,888 tonnes of cargo comprising 42,428 tonnes of import cargo and 59,460 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 42,428 comprised of 19,703 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,378 tonnes of Chickpeas, 268 tonnes of Dap & 17,079 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 59,460 comprised of 37,383 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 270 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 21,807 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 02 ships namely Borkum & Osaka Express berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Xin Yang He, Gfs Giselle, Addison & Irene sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them edible oil carrier ‘Asia Liberty’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while five more ships, MSC Raina, Maersk Detroit, Maya Gas-1, Morning and African Finfoot are expected to sail on Wednesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 212,525 tonnes, comprising 135,067 tonnes imports cargo and 77,458 tonnes export cargo carried in 7,380 Containers (5,050 TEUs Imports& 2,330 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Au Tauras, Venus and Marathopolis & another ship, APL Southampton carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Wednesday 6th November, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Atlantic Ibis’ is due to arrive at port on Thursday 07th November, 2024.

