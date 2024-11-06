AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.11%)
BR30 29,647 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 92,021 Decreased By -282.9 (-0.31%)
KSE30 28,665 Decreased By -175.5 (-0.61%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada will be ‘absolutely fine’ after Trump win, leaders say

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2024 10:36pm

OTTAWA: Canada’s leaders on Wednesday sought to reassure their nation that it would not be negatively affected by Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

“We’ve been preparing for this,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “We’re going to make sure that this extraordinary friendship and alliance between Canada and the United States continues to be a real benefit to Canadians, but also to people around the world.”

Canadian officials congratulated Trump on his “decisive” and “historic victory” in Tuesday’s election, but concerns have been voiced on how the Republican’s policies on climate, trade, security and immigration might impact Canada.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland also expressed confidence.

“I know that a lot of Canadians are anxious,” Freeland told journalists.

World leaders pledge to work with Trump as he claims US election win

“And I want to say with utter sincerity and conviction to Canadians that Canada will be absolutely fine,” she said. “We have a strong relationship with the United States. We have a strong relationship with President Trump and his team.”

Among the possible top issues likely to be raised by a new Trump administration is Canada’s spending on its military – below a target for NATO member countries – and a renegotiation of a continental free trade deal between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Trump signed the USMCA deal in 2019 and it went into force the following year, but it will soon be up for review. And Trump has pledged to impose new tariffs on all goods imported into the United States.

With Canada being one of the biggest export markets for the United States, Freeland said that bilateral trade was “good for American workers.”

Speaking separately to reporters, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly noted that Canada plans to triple its defense budget to get to the NATO target of two percent of a nation’s gross domestic product.

Canada currently spends about 1.37 percent of GDP on defense.

Joly, after speaking with her Ukrainian counterpart, added that Canada aims to “strengthen the NATO alliance,” and hopes for “peace and stability” in Ukraine, which Ottawa has backed in its war with Russia, and in the Middle East.

During the election campaign Trump broadly promised to bring an end to raging international crises.

Donald Trump Justin Trudeau NATO White House Chrystia Freeland 2024 US election

Comments

200 characters

Canada will be ‘absolutely fine’ after Trump win, leaders say

After securing second term as President, Donald Trump says will ‘help US heal’

Donald Trump elected 47th US president in stunning comeback

Netanyahu and Trump speak, discuss ‘Iranian threat’

PM Shehbaz congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic’ election victory

KSE-100 closes in the red as Trump’s victory in US election weighs

Afghanistan Taliban govt hopes for ‘new chapter’ with Trump election win

Oil falls as Trump victory pushes dollar higher

Schools in Punjab closed till Nov 17 as smog chokes province

Aurangzeb targets Pakistan’s credit rating improvement amid positive indicators

World leaders pledge to work with Trump as he claims US election win

Read more stories