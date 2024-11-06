GOC (Pak) Limited (PSX: GOC) was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1964 and was converted into a public limited company in 1986. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of cricket balls, hockey sticks, and other quality sports goods.

Pattern of Shareholding

As of June 30, 2024, GOC has a total of 7.349 million shares outstanding which are held by 329 shareholders. Associated companies, undertakings, and related parties have a major stake of 47.59 percent in GOC followed by its directors, CEO, their spouse, and minor children holding 28.30 percent shares. Local general public accounts for 17.04 percent shares of GOC while NIT and ICP own 4.3 percent shares. Around 2.2 percent of GOC’s shares are held by banks, DFIs, and NBFIs and the remaining 0.58 percent are with the other local companies.

Financial Performance (2019-24)

The topline and bottomline of GOC show an asymmetrical pattern over the period under consideration. Both topline and bottom line registered decent growth in 2019, 2022, and 2023. However, 2020, 2021, and 2024 were gloomy where not only did revenue and net profit terribly drop but margins also considerably declined. A detailed breakdown of GOC’s financial performance over the years is given below.

In 2019, GOC’s topline grew by 27.6 percent year-on-year which was the result of a combination of better off-take and depreciation of the Pak Rupee which made the export sales much dearer. While the export volumes of wooden hockey sticks, composite hockey sticks, and accessories increased during the year, cricket balls posted a volumetric drop. Local sales also plunged during the year. A rise in the cost of raw materials coupled with high fuel and power charges drove the cost of sales up by 22.28 percent year-on-year in 2019. However, handsome volumes and favorable currency movement resulted in year-on-year growth of 37.9 percent in gross profit with a GP margin of 36.76 percent in 2019 versus a GP margin of 34 percent recorded in 2018. Operating expenses jumped up on the back of inflation coupled with better branding and distribution strategies undertaken during the year. Other expenses rose by 72.69 percent year-on-year in 2019 on account of increased provisioning for WPFF and generous donations. A significant support to the bottom line was provided by other income which multiplied by over 3029.74 percent in 2019 as the company wrote back its credit balances worth Rs.17.56 million and also because of stunning exchange gain. The result was a striking year-on-year rise of 140.34 percent in the operating profit while OP margin also jumped up from 13.27 percent in 2018 to 25 percent in 2019. GOC doesn’t have any bank loans on its balance sheet and is an entirely equity-backed company. Finance costs only comprise bank charges which increased by 25.53 percent year-on-year during 2019. The share of loss from Grays Leasing Limited, an associated company of GOC, also dropped during the year. The bottom line posted an impressive growth of 171.96 percent in 2019 to clock in at Rs.71.53 million in 2019 with EPS of Rs.9.73 versus EPS of Rs.3.58 recorded in 2018. NP margin also grew from 11 percent in 2018 to 23.45 percent in 2019.

The subsequent two years were sluggish as GOC’s topline plummeted by 15.76 percent and 20.40 percent year-on-year in 2020 and 2021 respectively due to a drastic drop in sales volumes owing to the spread of COVID-19. GP margin also shrank to 33.36 percent and 30.43 percent respectively in 2020 and 2021. Distribution expenses and other expenses also declined in both years owing to lesser clearing and forwarding charges, a low advertisement budget, lesser provisioning for WPFF, and fewer donations. It is to be noted that administrative expenses significantly increased by 30.92 percent in 2020 and then plunged by 21.16 percent in 2021. The increase in administrative expenses in 2020 was the result of the disbursement of a bonus of Rs. 14.091 million. Other income didn’t prove to be encouraging in both the years. In 2020, other income fell by 73.46 percent year-on-year as the credit balances written back in 2019 had provided a high-base effect and also because of lesser net exchange gain due to a massive drop in export volumes. In 2021, other income further slipped by 52.37 percent year-on-year as the company made a net exchange loss during the year. Operating profit slid by 69 percent and 56.99 percent respectively in 2020 and 2021 with an OP margin of 9.2 percent in 2020 which further nosedived to 4.97 percent in 2021. The share of loss from associate company expanded in 2020, however, it turned to profit in 2021. The bottom line narrowed down by 73.6 percent and 69.68 percent respectively in 2020 and 2021. In 2020, the net profit stood at Rs.18.88 million with EPS of Rs.2.57 and NP margin of 7.35 percent. This further thinned down to a net profit of Rs.5.72 million and EPS of Rs.0.78 in 2021. NP margin stood at a meager 2.8 percent in 2021, the lowest among all the years under consideration.

In 2022, the topline made a comeback with year-on-year growth of 16.4 percent as international sports got back on track after COVID-19. Gross profit also improved by 30.33 percent year-on-year in 2022 as not only did the sales volume grow but exchange rate movement also played its part in boosting the revenue. GP margin burgeoned to 34 percent in 2022. Operating expenses grew on the back of rising inflation which drove up the salaries and wages and also because of higher clearing and forwarding charges on export sales. Other expenses mounted by 266 percent in 2022 on account of higher provisioning for WPPF. Other income escalated by 3126.12 percent in 2022 as GOC made gains on the disposal of its fixed assets during the year. This provided tremendous growth impetus to operating profit which jumped by 914.92 percent in 2022. OP margin of 43.31 percent achieved by the company in 2022 was not only higher than its GP margin but also the highest mark ever seen by the company. Share of profit from associate company dropped during the year, however, the bottom line magnified by 1600.66 percent year-on-year to clock in at Rs.97.36 million in 2022 with EPS of Rs.13.25. NP margin stood at 40.89 percent in 2022.

In 2023, GOC’s net sales boasted a tremendous year-on-year growth of 190.36 percent on account of robust export volumes of wooden hockey sticks, composite hockey sticks, cricket balls, and other products. Pak Rupee depreciation also proved to be a boon for the company and propelled its topline. During the year, the company made concentrated efforts to increase its market share in the composite sticks market. Cost of sales hiked by 178.79 percent year-on-year on account of high inflation, Pak Rupee depreciation as well as high energy and fuel cost. However, better volumes and prices drove the gross profit up by 212.75 percent in 2023 with GP margin flourishing to 36.7 percent. Distribution expense surged by a massive 139.78 percent in 2023 primarily due to a spike in clearing and forwarding charges, export development surcharge as well free samples cost. The administrative expenses also escalated by 44.8 percent year-on-year on account of higher payroll expenses as well as traveling and conveyance charges. While GOC made a splendid exchange gain of Rs.26.66 million in 2023, the high base created by the gain on disposal of fixed assets in the previous year pushed the other income down by 62.83 percent in 2023. Operating profit improved by 58.52 percent year-on-year in 2023, however, OP margin considerably fell to 23.64 percent. Bank charges grew by 219.35 percent in 2023, however, didn’t produce much of a difference in GOC’s bottom line which outshone the previous year by 57.92 percent to clock in at Rs.153.76 million. EPS rose to Rs.20.92 in 2023 – the highest-ever EPS posted by the company. However, the NP margin plunged to 22.24 percent in 2023.

In 2024, GOC’s net sales slumped by 16.31 percent year-on-year. Exports of cricket balls, and wooden and composite hockey sticks considerably dropped during the year. Moreover, the stability of Pak Rupee also squeezed the sales in Pak Rupee terms. The cost of sales shrank by 16.74 percent in 2024 due to stable local currency. Gross profit dwindled by 15.56 percent in absolute terms, however, GP margin slightly ticked up to clock in at 37 percent. Distribution expense slid by 44.52 percent in 2024 due to lesser clearing & forwarding charges and export development surcharge incurred during the year on the back of thinner sales volume. Administrative expenses mounted by 22.84 percent in 2024 due to higher payroll expenses on account of inflationary pressure and also because the company expanded its workforce from 131 employees in 2023 to 139 employees in 2024. Traveling & conveyance charges also escalated during the year due to elevated prices of POL products. Other expenses surged by 41.44 percent in 2024 primarily due to net exchange loss incurred during the year. Conversely, other income slid by 38.49 percent in 2024 as the company didn’t record an exchange gain during the year. Operating profit eroded by 34.86 percent in 2024 with OP margin falling down to 18.4 percent. Finance cost plummeted by 58.97 percent in 2024 due to reduced bank charges owing to fewer export transactions made during the year. The share of profit of the associated company, Grays Leasing Limited, strengthened by 109.81 percent in 2024. Net profit tumbled by 35.71 percent to clock in at Rs.98.85 million in 2024 with EPS of Rs.13.45 and NP margin of 17.1 percent.

Future Outlook

The company is actively working on diversifying its product base and has started producing a wide range of composite sticks which will support its financial performance in the coming times. The company also expects significant growth in the demand for cricket balls locally as well as from Australia, South Africa, and England. GOC’s increased focus on R&D as well as advertising and distribution to grab greater market share will yield a return in terms of robust sales volume.