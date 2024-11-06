BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 5, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) CEO
- Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan to head SC’s seven-member constitutional bench
- Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025, Pakistan’s quota to be 179,210
- Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan
- NA session indefinitely adjourned after PTI’s protest
- Deputy PM Dar, Iranian FM Araghchi commit to enhance trade, investment
- Shooting in Karachi injures two Chinese nationals
- Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group
