Nov 06, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:20am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) CEO

Read here for details.

  • Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan to head SC’s seven-member constitutional bench

Read here for details.

  • Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025, Pakistan’s quota to be 179,210

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • NA session indefinitely adjourned after PTI’s protest

Read here for details.

  • Deputy PM Dar, Iranian FM Araghchi commit to enhance trade, investment

Read here for details.

  • Shooting in Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

