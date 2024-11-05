AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Pakistan

Deputy PM Dar, Iranian FM Araghchi commit to enhance trade, investment

  • Both leaders discuss situation in Middle East and condemn Israeli aggression against Palestinians
BR Web Desk Published 05 Nov, 2024 02:21pm

Pakistan and Iran expressed commitment on Tuesday to exploring avenues of enhancing trade, investment and people to people contacts.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived at the foreign office in Islamabad for talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar,’’ the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on X today.

The two leaders noted the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Iran and emphasized the need to strengthen these relations through increased trade, energy cooperation and enhanced border management, the statement added.

Deputy PM Dar and FM Aragachi also discussed the situation in the Middle East.

“They strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians and expressed their common resolved in supporting the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people,” FO said.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians in Gaza. As its aggression continues in Gaza, Israel has also pressed on with its assault in Lebanon, killing around 2,000 since September 23, 2024, when Israel escalated cross-border air raids after a year of tit-for-tat exchanges of fire.

The Iranian FM arrived in Pakistan on Monday for a two-day official visit, his first-ever to the country.

“This visit provides an important opportunity to advance cooperation and dialogue between Pakistan and Iran on a wide range of areas including trade, economic, energy and security,” the FO statement had earlier said.

The Iranian FM will hold meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Ishaq Dar Iran's foreign minister

