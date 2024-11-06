Govt committed to embracing digital transformation in all sectors: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the present government is committed to embracing digital transformation in all sectors including agriculture and textiles.

"We can enhance productivity, promote sustainability, and build resilience within our economy", she said, while addressing plenary titled, “Developing a Resilient Economy: Fostering Digital Innovations in Agriculture, Textiles, and Beyond”, organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here on Tuesday.

She said that the process of digitalization is underway in the country. She said that today is the era of progressing in technology and innovation. She said environmental issues such as climate change, water scarcity, soil degradation etc. threatening our agricultural output. By leveraging IT and digitization in agriculture and other key sectors such as textiles, we can pave the way toward economic resilience and sustainability, she added.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja said innovation in digital technology, such as blockchain, are being used to ensure transparency and traceability in textile supply chains. In Pakistan, we can harness similar technologies to enhance our textile production, she maintained.

She said the government is committed to fostering digital innovation in agriculture and textiles as part of Digital Pakistan Policy. The government also aims to promote AI and IoT to incorporate these technologies in the agricultural and textile sectors. We are also focused on promoting the entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan to promote innovation in agriculture and textiles. Initiatives such as National Incubation Centers (NICs), training programs, Software Technology Parks (STPs) and IT Parks are contributing to that, she said.

She said that IT sector has great capacity to increase country's exports. Minister of State for IT said government is working on reformative agenda for sustainable development. She said skilled workforce has important role in any country's uplift. She said data plays important role in increasing benefits of projects.

