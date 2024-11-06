Bridging the gap: PSC’s role in a changing Pakistan

Constitutional foundations of the Public Service Commission, Articles 240, 241, and 242 of Pakistan’s Constitution lay the groundwork for the civil service appointment process, specifically through the establishment of the Public Service Commission (PSC) as a constitutional institution.

This design aimed to ensure a merit-based, transparent, and accountable recruitment system for civil servants. By embedding the PSC within the Constitution, the framers intended to shield it from political interference and provide continuity and professionalism in the civil service.

This structure was meant to embody the aspirations of the citizens of Pakistan for a corruption-free, effective public sector that serves their needs.

Intentions behind PSC’s constitutional status

The PSC’s constitutional status was intended to make it an independent, transparent institution. It was set up to prevent undue political influence and ensure that recruitment would not be swayed by short-term agendas or favouritism. The framers’ vision was to cultivate a civil service that prioritizes merit, competence, and dedication to public service.

Such a framework is essential in a diverse, populous country like Pakistan, where an efficient and impartial public administration is critical to national progress. The PSC’s role thus extends beyond administrative functions to uphold ethical standards and public trust by selecting officials based on their merit and character.

Issues undermining the PSC’s credibility

Despite the PSC’s noble intentions, persistent issues challenge its credibility and contrast with the people-centric, merit-based ideal it was meant to achieve. Litigations and media reports have highlighted instances of nepotism, favouritism, and corruption within the commission, undermining public trust.

Allegations of irregularities in recruitment, lack of transparency, and perceived biases have led to increasing court cases against PSC decisions. This has raised questions about the PSC’s ability to uphold its constitutional mandate of fairness and integrity in selecting civil servants.

The gap between the ideals of a transparent, corruption-free Public Service Commission (PSC) and the reality on the ground is apparent in recurring issues highlighted by media reports and public discourse. Ideally, the PSC was intended to create a meritocratic, service-oriented bureaucracy in Pakistan, but procedural loopholes and external influences often interfere with this vision.

For instance, reports in major newspapers have repeatedly covered allegations of favouritism in PSC selections, where candidates with political connections or family ties within the civil service appear to have an advantage, undermining the merit-based principles that should guide the process.

These media reports suggest that the PSC, instead of being a neutral body, sometimes falls prey to external pressures that compromise its credibility.

A notable example includes the alleged manipulation of exam results and interview scores, which some candidates and critics claim are skewed in favour of certain individuals, particularly those from influential backgrounds. In 2020, a report by a local English newspaper highlighted instances where the PSC’s decision-making transparency was questioned after complaints surfaced about discrepancies between candidates’ scores and their rankings.

Such instances create a perception that success in the PSC examination and interview process may be influenced by more than just merit, causing talented, deserving candidates to become disillusioned with the system and discouraging them from pursuing public service careers.

Social media also plays a significant role in bringing attention to the PSC’s perceived issues, with platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook serving as outlets for individuals to share experiences of alleged unfair practices.

Hashtags like #PSCReforms and #MeritInBureaucracy have trended periodically, signalling widespread public dissatisfaction and calls for reform. One case that sparked considerable backlash involved a PSC decision allegedly influenced by a high-ranking official’s recommendation, leading to public outcry and a demand for a more transparent selection process.

These persistent issues not only deter motivated individuals from applying but also erode public confidence in the PSC’s ability to uphold its constitutional mandate of fairness and integrity. Media exposure of these concerns serves as a reminder of the urgent need for reforms that can bridge this gap between the PSC’s founding ideals and its current practices.

Reforms that promote transparency, minimize undue influence, and enhance accountability could help restore trust in the PSC and align it with its foundational goal of serving the people of Pakistan through a fair, effective, and people-centered civil service.

The static nature of Pakistan’s bureaucracy

Pakistan’s bureaucracy has remained largely unchanged since independence, despite shifts in society and technology. Initially controlled by the State institutions and traditional elites—industrialists, landlords, tribal chiefs, spiritual leaders, and conservative media—Pakistan’s society saw little administrative modernization until the 1970s. Even as social structures evolved, the bureaucratic institution retained a colonial-era attitude of authority rather than a service-oriented mindset.

This rigid structure persists today, despite transformative advances like the Internet, 4G connectivity, social media, and AI technologies, which have fundamentally altered citizens’ expectations for transparency, responsiveness, and accountability in public services.

Legislative responsibility in modernizing the PSC

In today’s world, where artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are reshaping society, it is critical for elected representatives and legislators to take an active role in reforming the PSC. Leaders must step out of their “ignorance zone” and embrace an understanding of the latest technological developments, including AI and emerging AGI.

This shift in perspective is not merely about staying informed, but about ensuring that governance structures are relevant and capable of meeting the complex demands of the digital era. Leaders are responsible for aligning the PSC with modern standards and preparing it to select candidates who are analytical, pro-people, and responsive to technological realities.

Urgent need for reform

Ultimately, the PSC requires immediate, substantial reforms that prioritize analytical skills, adaptability, and a pro-people orientation. Moving away from rote memorization and outdated testing methods is crucial to building a civil service that is both competent and committed to public welfare.

Elected representatives must act as visionaries to enact these changes, creating a civil service that meets the needs of Pakistan’s citizens, especially the marginalized majority. By fostering a bureaucracy that values progressive, people-centric governance, Pakistan can better address the opportunities and challenges of the digital age, building a fair, informed, and empowered society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024