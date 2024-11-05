AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Nov 05, 2024
World

Iran has right to ‘legitimate defence’, FM Araghchi says after Israel strikes

AFP Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 06:01pm
This handout photograph taken on November 5, 2024 and released by the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar (R) shaking hands with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, upon his arrival at the foreign ministry in Islamabad. Photo: AFP
This handout photograph taken on November 5, 2024 and released by the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar (R) shaking hands with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, upon his arrival at the foreign ministry in Islamabad. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Iran is not seeking “escalation” but has the right to “legitimate defense”, its foreign minister said Tuesday in Pakistan, vowing to respond to last month’s Israeli strikes on its military sites.

“Unlike Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran doesn’t seek escalation, however, we reserve our inherent right to legitimate defence,” Abbas Araghchi said during a news conference, alongside his Pakistan counterpart.

“We will certainly respond to the Israeli aggression in a proper time and in a proper manner,” and “in a very measured and well-calculated manner”, said Araghchi who is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 30 Palestinians in Gaza, medics say

Israeli warplanes carried out the October 26 strikes which it said targeted Iran’s defence capabilities and missile production, but Tehran said its missile production remained intact.

Israel’s attack was in retaliation for an October 1 Iranian missile barrage, itself retaliation for the killing of leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Since the strikes, Israel has warned Iran against retaliating, while Tehran vowed to respond.

Iran president says potential ceasefire ‘could affect’ response to Israel

Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar also joined his Iranian counterpart to condemn Israel’s “unrestrained military aggression” in the region and called the strikes on Tehran a “grave violation”.

“Its genocidal actions against civilians and its illegal measures in occupied territories are in violation of international law,” Dar said.

Pakistan has no formal diplomatic relations with Israel primarily due to the South Asian nation’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of the state, said the Islamic republic would retaliate.

Iran has right to ‘legitimate defence’, FM Araghchi says after Israel strikes

