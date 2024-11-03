Iran president says potential ceasefire ‘could affect’ response to Israel

TEHRAN: Iran’s president said Sunday a potential ceasefire between its allies and Israel “could affect the intensity” of Tehran’s response to Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian military sites.

“If they (the Israelis) reconsider their behaviour, accept a ceasefire and stop massacring the oppressed and innocent people of the region, it could affect the intensity and type of our response,” Masoud Pezeshkian said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

He added that Iran “will not leave unanswered any aggression against its sovereignty and security”, according to the news agency.

Israeli warplanes carried out the October 26 strikes in what Israel said was retaliation for Tehran’s October 1 missile barrage.

Iran had in turn described that attack as a reprisal for the killing of leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Since the strikes last month, Israel has warned Iran against retaliating, while Tehran vowed to respond.

On Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of the state, said the Islamic republic would retaliate.

“The enemies, both the USA and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response to what they are doing against Iran, the Iranian nation, and the resistance front,” Khamenei said in a speech to students in Tehran.

He was referring to the alliance of Tehran-backed armed groups that include Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement and the Palestinian group Hamas.

After the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they “hit Iran’s defence capabilities and missile production”.

Iran’s armed forces said the attack killed four military personnel and caused “limited damage” to a few radar systems. Iranian media said a civilian was also killed.